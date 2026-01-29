Photos: Grey Henson, Crystal Lucas Perry and More in Rehearsals for BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Bigfoot! will begin performances off-Broadway on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

The new comedy stars Jason Tam as ‘Doctor’, Jade Jones as ‘As Cast’, Grey Henson as ‘Bigfoot,’ Crystal Lucas-Perry as ‘Francine,’ Katerina McCrimmon as ‘Joanne,’ Alex Moffat as ‘Mayor,' and covers Jake Letts, Kala Ross, and Mike Millan. Watch in this video as they all explain what the hilarious new musical is all about.



The cast of Bigfoot!

