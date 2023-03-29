Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ON THE RIGHT TRACK at AMT Theater

Mar. 29, 2023  

AMT Theater will debut the new musical, On The Right Track, with music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello; it will be directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño with music direction by Katie Coleman. The show will star Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind), Cody Gerszewski (New York: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

On The Right Track will begin performances on April 5, before its opening night on April 13, 2023, and run through May 11, 2023, at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street).

On The Right Track tells the story of three separate couples traveling on board a magical train, each at a turning point in their lives. The Conductor is the narrator and mystical figure in their lives who steers them in different directions but allows them to choose how events will unfold. Ultimately, none of them will be the same as when they began the journey.

The creative team includes Josh Iacovelli (Scenic Design), Rocky Noel (Lighting Design), Ryan Marsh (Sound Design), Debbi Hobson (Costume Designer), Emily Kluger (Production Stage Manager) and Tamara Flannagan (Technical Director/Prop).

Dana Aber and Cody Gerszewski

Dana Aber

Dana Aber, David L. Murray Jr. and Cody Gerszewski

Regina Cedeño, Mauricio Cedeño, Josh Iacovelli

Cody Gerszewski

Cody Gerszewski

Cody Gerszewski, David L. Murray Jr. and Dana Aber

Regina Cedeño and Mauricio Cedeño

Mauricio Cedeño and Dana Aber

Katie Coleman and Cody Gerszewski

Emily Kluger

Dana Aber, David L. Murray Jr. and Cody Gerszewski

David L. Murray and Gabrielle Piacentile

David L. Murray

Mauricio Cedeño




