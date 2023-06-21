Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway

The U.S. Premiere of the international comedy sensation and 2023 Olivier Award nominated ONE WOMAN SHOW, written and performed by Liz Kingsman, is now running at Greenwich House Theater for a limited engagement through Friday, August 11, 2023. Directed by Adam Brace (Alex Edelman’s Just For Us, Leo Reich’s Literally Who Cares?!), Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Joining the Tony & Olivier Award-winning West End & New York Producing Team - Wessex Grove, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (ATG) and Bad Robot Live – for the U.S. Premiere of One Woman Show are Broadway Video (“Saturday Night Live”, Mean Girls), Emmy Award winner Kater Gordon (“Mad Men”), Tony Award winners WJP (The Lehman Trilogy), Liz Armstrong/ Fiona Rudin, and Rebecca Gold /Jayne Baron Sherman.

ONE WOMAN SHOW transfers to New York this summer following an extended run at Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End – and sold-out global engagements at Soho Theatre (London), Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Sydney Opera House. The show was honored with a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, as well as an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination.

The Off-Broadway production is dedicated to the loving memory of Adam Brace, Kingsman's long-time collaborator and director of the show, who tragically passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness this May. The creative team for the U.S. Premiere are​​ Scenic Designer Chloe Lamford (Theodora, Get Up Stand Up!), Lighting Designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Age Is A Feeling, Literally Who Cares?!), Sound Designer Max Perryment and Choreographer Joshua Lay. Wagner Johnson Productionsserves as General Manager. One Woman Show was originally produced by Country Mile Productions.