Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway

ONE WOMAN SHOW transfers to New York this summer following an extended run at Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 S Photo 2 Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spr Photo 3 Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season
Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'A Photo 4 Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

The U.S. Premiere of the international comedy sensation and 2023 Olivier Award nominated ONE WOMAN SHOW, written and performed by Liz Kingsman, is now running at Greenwich House Theater for a limited engagement through Friday, August 11, 2023. Directed by Adam Brace (Alex Edelman’s Just For Us, Leo Reich’s Literally Who Cares?!), Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Joining the Tony & Olivier Award-winning West End & New York Producing Team - Wessex Grove, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (ATG) and Bad Robot Live – for the U.S. Premiere of One Woman Show are Broadway Video (“Saturday Night Live”, Mean Girls), Emmy Award winner Kater Gordon (“Mad Men”), Tony Award winners WJP (The Lehman Trilogy), Liz Armstrong/ Fiona Rudin, and Rebecca Gold /Jayne Baron Sherman.

ONE WOMAN SHOW transfers to New York this summer following an extended run at Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End – and sold-out global engagements at Soho Theatre (London), Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Sydney Opera House. The show was honored with a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, as well as an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination.

The Off-Broadway production is dedicated to the loving memory of Adam Brace, Kingsman's long-time collaborator and director of the show, who tragically passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness this May. The creative team for the U.S. Premiere are​​ Scenic Designer Chloe Lamford (Theodora, Get Up Stand Up!), Lighting Designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Age Is A Feeling, Literally Who Cares?!), Sound Designer Max Perryment and Choreographer Joshua Lay. Wagner Johnson Productionsserves as General Manager. One Woman Show was originally produced by Country Mile Productions.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson 

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Ariana DeBose, Nina Dobrev

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Tom Powis, Liz Kingsman, Emily Vaughan-Barratt (center), Elizabeth Rothman, Benjamin Lowy

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Ariana DeBose, Nina Dobrev

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Ariana DeBose, Nina Dobrev

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Fiona Rudin

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
J.J. Abrams

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
J.J. Abrams

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Jason Biggs

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen Biggs

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen Biggs

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Jenny Mollen Biggs

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Jeremy O. Harris

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Joshua Lay and guest

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Joshua Lay, Daniel Carter-Brennan, Liz Kingsman (center)

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Karen Gillan

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Liz Kingsman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Liz Kingsman, Alex Edelman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Liz Kingsman, Alex Edelman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Liz Kingsman, Emily Vaughan-Barratt

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Liz Kingsman, Joshua Lay

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Mean Harris

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Mike Bisbiglia

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Meena Harris, Tamsen Fadal

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Off-Broadway
Meena Harri and guest




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
CYCLOPS: A ROCK OPERA To Return To New York City At The Tank This Fall Photo
CYCLOPS: A ROCK OPERA To Return To New York City At The Tank This Fall

Cyclops: A Rock Opera, the Pulitzer Prize nominated musical, will run October 20 to November 3 at The Tank this fall.

2
Frank Wood, Abubakr Ali & b Join TOROS at Second Stage Theater Uptown Photo
Frank Wood, Abubakr Ali & b Join TOROS at Second Stage Theater Uptown

Complete casting has been set for Second Stage Theater's TOROS by Danny Tejera and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
NOTRE DAME DE PARIS to Offer $32 Tickets Through Rush Policy Photo
NOTRE DAME DE PARIS to Offer $32 Tickets Through Rush Policy

The international musical and dance sensation Notre Dame de Paris is launching a new rush policy in partnership with TodayTix for its upcoming run. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
A SIMULACRUM Extended Through Early July at Atlantic Theater Company Photo
A SIMULACRUM Extended Through Early July at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath has been extended by popular demand.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You