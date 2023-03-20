Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible Theater

Audible Theater's production of Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo ("The Wire") opened last night, Sunday, March 19, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. This limited engagement runs through Saturday, April 8 and continues Audible Theater's fifth season of shows at the Minetta Lane. Drinking in America will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

See photos from opening night below!

Drinking in America is a gritty, muscular restaging with star Andre Royo ("The Wire") bringing to vivid life over a dozen colorful characters, each in the throes of intoxication. Written and originated by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, this critically acclaimed work takes on a new persona in our present day, with terms like toxic masculinity and male fragility at the forefront of the zeitgeist. In this new interpretation, Drinking in America continues to challenge society's ideal of what exactly makes a man, and just how easy it can be to break that same man down.

Bogosian returns to the Minetta Lane for the first time since his 1994 Obie Award-winning play, Pounding Nails in the Floor.

The creative team for Drinking in America includes Mark Armstrong (director), Kristen Robinson (scenic design), Sarita Fellows (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), John Gromada (sound design), Kate Wilson (dialect and vocal coach), and Bess Marie Glorioso (production stage manager). Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton. Drinking in America is produced in association with Andrew D. Hamingson and William Russo (ADH Theatricals).