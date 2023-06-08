Photos: Go Inside Hermitage Artist Retreat Alumni Bash With Regina Taylor, Bess Wohl, Martyna Majok, And More

The Hermitage Artist Retreat celebrated 20 incredible years of artists and the creation of new work on Monday, June 5 with an Alumin Bash held in Times Square.

The three-hour rooftop celebration included summer food, cocktails, and a silent disco party. The over 100 Hermitage Alumni who attended even posed for a group photos along with Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.



Now celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, the Hermitage is a non-profit artist retreat located in Manasota Key, Florida, inviting accomplished artists across multiple disciplines for residencies on its beachfront campus, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Hermitage artists are invited to interact with the local community, reaching thousands of Gulf Coast residents and visitors each year with unique and inspiring programs. Hermitage Fellows have included 15 Pulitzer Prize winners, Poets Laureate, MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellows, and multiple Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar winners and nominees.

Works created at this beachside retreat by a diverse group of Hermitage alumni have gone on to renowned theaters, concert halls, and galleries throughout the world. Each year, the Hermitage awards the $30,000 Hermitage Greenfield Prize for a new work of art, the newly announced $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award for an original theater commission, and the Aspen Music Festival’s Hermitage Prize in Composition.