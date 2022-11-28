Photos: First Look at THE FAR COUNTRY World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere production of The Far Country, an Atlantic commissioned play by Guggenheim fellow Lloyd Suh, directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting. The Far Country is now in performances and will open Monday, December 5th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The Far Country features Ben Chase (Mondo Tragic), Jinn S. Kim (Race, Religion & Politics), Whit K. Lee (Assassins), Christopher Liam Moore (All The Way), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), Amy Kim Waschke (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Yang (Legacy).

An intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

The Far Country features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Fan Zhang, wigs, hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as production stage manager.

The Far Country is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This play is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.