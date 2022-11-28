Photos: First Look at THE FAR COUNTRY World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company
The Far Country is now in performances and will open Monday, December 5th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at the Linda Gross Theater.
Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere production of The Far Country, an Atlantic commissioned play by Guggenheim fellow Lloyd Suh, directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting. The Far Country is now in performances and will open Monday, December 5th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
Get a first look at photos below!
The Far Country features Ben Chase (Mondo Tragic), Jinn S. Kim (Race, Religion & Politics), Whit K. Lee (Assassins), Christopher Liam Moore (All The Way), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), Amy Kim Waschke (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Yang (Legacy).
An intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act.
The Far Country features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Fan Zhang, wigs, hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as production stage manager.
The Far Country is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This play is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
Christopher Liam Moore, Ben Chase, Jinn S. Kim, and Whit K. Lee
Jinn S. Kim and Amy Kim Waschke
Eric Yang, Jinn S. Kim and Amy Kim Waschke
Eric Yang Moon and Amy Kim Waschke
Eric Yang, Ben Chase and Christopher Liam Moor
Eric Yang, Jinn S. Kim, Christopher Liam Moore, Whit K. Lee and Ben Chase
Whit K. Lee, Eric Yang, Ben Chase and Jinn S. Kim
Whit K. Lee, Eric Yang, Ben Chase and Jinn S. Kim
Eric Yang and Amy Kim Waschke
Eric Yang and Amy Kim Waschke
Shannon Tyo and Eric Yang
Eric Yang and Shannon Tyo
Shannon Tyo and Jinn S. Kim
Shannon Tyo and Jinn S. Kim
Christopher Liam Moore, Ben Chase, Jinn S. Kim and Whit K. Lee
November 28, 2022
November 28, 2022
