Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Henry V, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Davis McCallum, began performances on Wednesday May 31, with an opening night on Sunday June 4. Henry V will play in rep with Love’s Labor’s Lost through August 21. Check out all new photos below!

The cast for Henry V includes Emily Ota in the title role, along with Duane Boutte, Timothy Bright, Carl Howell, Lennon Hu, Phoebe Lloyd, Melissa Mahoney, Sean McNall, Francis Pàce-Nuñ1ez, Luis Quintero, Kurt Rhoads, Mayadevi Ross, Omar Shafiuzzaman, Stephen Michael Spencer and Nance Williamson.

Henry V features scenic design by Sandra Goldmark, costume design by Anya Klepikov, sound design and compositions by Fitz Patton and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Susannah Millonzi serves as movement director. The stage manager will be Jo Fernandez.

This Shakespearean epic follows a charismatic warrior King and his cohort through the brutality of warfare, as the ragtag band confronts heavy opposition and their own destinies in an aggressive pursuit of the French crown. The play’s central question – What kind of leadership would it take to forge a resilience and unified band of brothers and sisters from a fractious and anxious group of individuals? – resonates with fresh urgency in our contemporary world.

HVSF’s season also includes Love’s Labor’s Lost, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Amanda Dehnert and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert and Andre Pleuss and the World Premiere of Penelope, with music & lyrics by Alex Bechtel, a book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, & Eva Steinmetz, and directed by Eva Steinmetz.

Founded in 1987, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is a critically acclaimed (The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal), professional, non-profit theater company based in Garrison, NY, one hour north of Manhattan. The Festival has established a reputation for lucid, engaging, and highly inventive productions staged in rotating repertory under an iconic, open-air theater tent overlooking the Hudson River. In recent years, the Festival has also ventured beyond the tent, touring its work to other venues throughout the Hudson Valley as part of its HVSF On the Road series, transferring productions to other theaters, engaging its community through radically participatory art-making, and reaching over 50,000 students and educators annually through its year-round Education programs. HVSF began performances at its first permanent home in 2022.

Rooted in the landscape of the Hudson Valley, with the plays of William Shakespeare as their touchstone, HVSF engages the widest possible audience in a theatrical celebration of our shared humanity.