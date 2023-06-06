Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

 Henry V will play in rep with Love’s Labor’s Lost through August 21.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Henry V, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Davis McCallum, began performances on Wednesday May 31, with an opening night on Sunday June 4. Henry V will play in rep with Love’s Labor’s Lost through August 21. Check out all new photos below!

The cast for Henry V includes Emily Ota in the title role, along with Duane Boutte, Timothy Bright, Carl Howell, Lennon Hu, Phoebe Lloyd, Melissa Mahoney, Sean McNall, Francis Pàce-Nuñ1ez, Luis Quintero, Kurt Rhoads, Mayadevi Ross, Omar Shafiuzzaman, Stephen Michael Spencer and Nance Williamson.

Henry V features scenic design by Sandra Goldmark, costume design by Anya Klepikov, sound design and compositions by Fitz Patton and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Susannah Millonzi serves as movement director. The stage manager will be Jo Fernandez.

This Shakespearean epic follows a charismatic warrior King and his cohort through the brutality of warfare, as the ragtag band confronts heavy opposition and their own destinies in an aggressive pursuit of the French crown. The play’s central question – What kind of leadership would it take to forge a resilience and unified band of brothers and sisters from a fractious and anxious group of individuals? – resonates with fresh urgency in our contemporary world.

HVSF’s season also includes Love’s Labor’s Lost, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Amanda Dehnert and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert and Andre Pleuss and the World Premiere of Penelope, with music & lyrics by Alex Bechtel, a book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, & Eva Steinmetz, and directed by Eva Steinmetz.

Founded in 1987, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is a critically acclaimed (The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal), professional, non-profit theater company based in Garrison, NY, one hour north of Manhattan. The Festival has established a reputation for lucid, engaging, and highly inventive productions staged in rotating repertory under an iconic, open-air theater tent overlooking the Hudson River. In recent years, the Festival has also ventured beyond the tent, touring its work to other venues throughout the Hudson Valley as part of its HVSF On the Road series, transferring productions to other theaters, engaging its community through radically participatory art-making, and reaching over 50,000 students and educators annually through its year-round Education programs. HVSF began performances at its first permanent home in 2022.

Rooted in the landscape of the Hudson Valley, with the plays of William Shakespeare as their touchstone, HVSF engages the widest possible audience in a theatrical celebration of our shared humanity.

Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Photos: First Look at HENRY V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
World Premiere Of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS Opens Tonight At New Ohio Theatre Photo
World Premiere Of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS Opens Tonight At New Ohio Theatre

Untitled Theater Company No. 61's world premiere of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City!

2
Timothy Nolans THE SUGAR PLANT to be Presented At The Chain Summer One Act Festival Photo
Timothy Nolan's THE SUGAR PLANT to be Presented At The Chain Summer One Act Festival

Present Tense Productions has announced that Timothy Nolan's THE SUGAR PLANT, directed by Saki Kawamura, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown.

3
New York Theatre Workshop Reveals 2050 Fellows, New Company-in-Residence and Artistic Depa Photo
New York Theatre Workshop Reveals 2050 Fellows, New Company-in-Residence and Artistic Department Expansion

New York Theatre Workshop has announced the artists selected for the 2023/24 Season 2050 Artistic Fellowship.

4
HAMLET: LA TELENOVELA to Premiere with FRIGID at The Kraine Theater Photo
HAMLET: LA TELENOVELA to Premiere with FRIGID at The Kraine Theater

CThe production, directed by Federico Mallet, will be presented at The Kraine Theater July 21-30 with performances on Friday, July 21 at 7pm, Saturday, July, 22 at 7pm, Sunday, July 23 at 3pm, Friday, July 28 at 7pm, Saturday, July 29 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 30 at 3pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video Video: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You