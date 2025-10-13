Photos: First Look At TRUMAN VS. ISRAEL At Theatre At St. Clements

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now in previews, Truman vs. Israel will officially open Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Theatre at St. Clements, where it will run through January 4, 2026. See photos of the production.

The production stars Tony Award® nominee Willy Falk (Miss Saigon, “And Just Like That”) as President Harry S. Truman and Helen Laser (Indecent, Anna, “Bull”/CBS) as Bella Abzug. They are joined by Broadway veterans Matt Caplan (Rent, High Fidelity, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and Mark Lotito (The Most Happy Fella, Victor/Victoria). The play is directed by Randy White (The Pavilion, This Wonderful Life) and written by William Spatz.

Set in Truman’s home office in 1953 Missouri, Truman vs. Israel imagines a meeting between the former president and a young Bella Abzug, a passionate lawyer eager to challenge power. The drama unflinchingly examines Truman’s inner turmoil as he reflects on two of the most consequential choices of his presidency—the recognition of Israel and the decision to drop the atomic bomb. Drawing on Truman’s own diary entries, personal letters, and recorded conversations, the play reveals the contradictions between his private beliefs and his public acts, exploring how moral conviction, prejudice, and political necessity collided in the making of modern history.

“Truman is really a compelling character,” said director Randy White. “A man at the center of so many consequential decisions, and getting it from all sides—but claiming to have no regrets. So when a young Bella Abzug shows up—eager to make her mark as a junior lawyer—the interrogation begins. Truman vs. Israel is like a fabulous and riveting first draft of history.”

Performances are held on Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, or New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m. The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission, and tickets start at $78.

Truman vs. Israel is produced by Greenhouse Theater Center with co-producers William Spatz and Wendy Spatz. The creative team includes set designer Lauren Helpern, costume designer Sydney Gallas, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, and sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, with Sam Tutasi serving as props supervisor. Scott Newsome of SN Prods is the general manager, and casting is by Daryl Eisenberg Casting. Arthur Atkinson* serves as production stage manager, with Ana Mai de Quesada as production manager and Kelsey Emry as assistant stage manager. Public relations are handled by Paul Siebold / Off Off PR.

Photo credit: Darin Chumbley, PictureDLC.com

Helen Laser, Mark Lotito