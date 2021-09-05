Photos: First Look At Rachel Leighson's BLOOD ON MY MOTHER'S APRON

The new true-crime play, "Blood on My Mother's Apron," begins performances September 15th at 8pm, as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

Ten years after Jack the Ripper shook British society to its core, another brutal crime hits the headlines: Amelia Dyer is arrested on suspicion of murdering over 300 infants, including her own daughter and son. However, her one surviving child, Polly Dyer may be the key to her mother's conviction - if she can bring herself to remember the past. With the help of her friend Charlotte Cullum and renowned prosecutor Horace Avery, Polly discovers that our traditional ideas of motherhood can often hide an untamable darkness.

Marth Brown and Patricia Lawrence lead the cast as Polly and Amelia Dyer. The show is written by Rachel Leighson, directed by Josie McAdam, and produced by Ian McQueen. Get your first look at the cast in costume below!

