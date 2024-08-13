Photos: FOWL PLAY is Now Playing at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first photos have been released from the new musical FOWL PLAY, currently enjoying its NYC debut with a strictly limitedt at AMT Theater now through August 17, 2024 for ten performances only. Check out the photos below!

With music and lyrics by Billboard-charting composer Billy Recce and a book by Recce and Yoni Weiss, FOWL PLAY is directed by Tye Blue, the co-author and director of the 2023 Lucille Lortel Award-winning Off-Broadway musical smash hit, Titanique.

The cast of FOWL PLAY will feature Selma Nilla (aka Parker Lawhorne), the star of Disney+ and Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner” and the winner of Netflix's “Nailed It,” Jayke Workman (Chicago), Stephen Brower (Lempicka), Mamie Parris (CATS), Max Clayton (Chicago), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Darius Rose (aka Jackie Cox), William M. Martin (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Daniel Quadrino (The Who’s Tommy), Burgandy Williams (“X Factor” UK finalist), and Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather).

FOWL PLAY is a new musical comedy about best friends Xander and Archie, two unsuspecting, unemployed queers hungry to make a big, earnest, musical theatre-y difference in the world — and what better time to make a difference than Pride month! When the duo is tasked with writing an apology musical for a notoriously homophobic fried chicken chain, their friendship is put to the test by Kimberly Chickadee, the fast-talkin' CEO with a new recipe and an appetite for change. A love letter to the industrial musicals of the 1960s and a side-splitting satire of rainbow capitalism, FOWL PLAY is a sunny-side-up musical comedy about what it means to belong, and what it takes to change our deep-fried world.

The creative team for FOWL PLAY also features choreography by Anthony Murphy (The Wiz), musical direction and orchestrations by Cole P. Abod, sets and costumes by Drama Desk nominee Brendan McCann (Stranger Sings!), projection design by Scott Leff (1776), lighting design by Paige Seber, and sound by Rachel Kolb. Hannah Frye Ginsburg and Rose Tablizo serve as stage managers. Casting is by Alex Cortinas, David Manella is production counsel, and Katy Zapanta is associate producer.

