Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit

Check out photos from the event whose guests and performers included Ephraim Sykes, Nichelle Lewis, Nikki Renée Daniels and more.
The Drama League recently held its DRAMA AT THE DISCO: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT.
The Benefit also included the presentation of the annual Arts Ally Award, given each year to those who strengthen the foundation upon which the arts stand. The 2024 honoree was Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning producer Patty Baker of Good Productions.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Gabriel Stalin-Shanks, Malaikia Sims-Winfrey, Z. Jones, Bevin Ross, Bernadette Norman, Andrew Coopman, Helen O'Rourke, Julia Leone, Mike Teele and Nilan
Andrew Coopman, Barbara Pasternack and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Barbara Pasternack and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Frankie Lane
Charles McDonald and Honoree Patty Baker
Patty Baker and Bonnie Conley
Stewart F. Lane and Patty Baker
Patty Baker, Charles McDonald and guests
Honoree Patty Baker and guests
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy and Bevin Ross
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy, Bevin Ross and Bonnie Comley
Stan Ponte, Elena Aroaz, Kumiko Yoshii, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Bevin Ross, Mary Jain, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stalin-Shanks
Wally Sedgewick, Aki Harimoto, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Frederic J. Siegel and Barby K. Siegel
Bonnie Comley and Frederic J. Siegel
The Volunteer Team
Irene Gandy and Karl icgael Iglesias
Honoree Patty Baker and Jay Baker
Barby K. Siegel, Frederic J. Siegel and Irene Gandy
Andrew Coopman, Nilan, Patty Baker, Bevin Ross, Helen O'Rourke and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Bevin Ross, Patty Baker, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley
Bevin Ross, Patty Baker and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Kumiko Yoshii, Bevin Ross, Patty Baker and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Jacob Schumer. Darin Oduyoye and Tyler Lee
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo
Jack Noseworthy, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jeff Kready and Sergio Trujillo
Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready
Diana Prince, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Melissa Farber and Wally Sedgewick
Aaron Kithcart, Darin Oduyoye and Herbert Latham
Darin Oduyoye and Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready
Patty Baker, Ephraim Sykes and Jay Baker
Sarah Huttton and Kent Anderson
Bevin Ross
Bevin Ross
Alumni Melissa Crespo
