Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit

The Drama League recently held its DRAMA AT THE DISCO: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT.

Check out photos from the event whose guests and performers included Ephraim Sykes, Nichelle Lewis, Nikki Renée Daniels and more.

The Benefit also included the presentation of the annual Arts Ally Award, given each year to those who strengthen the foundation upon which the arts stand. The 2024 honoree was Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning producer Patty Baker of Good Productions.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

