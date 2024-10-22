News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit

Check out photos from the event whose guests and performers included Ephraim Sykes, Nichelle Lewis, Nikki Renée Daniels and more.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
The Drama League recently held its DRAMA AT THE DISCO: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT.

The Benefit also included the presentation of the annual Arts Ally Award, given each year to those who strengthen the foundation upon which the arts stand. The 2024 honoree was Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning producer Patty Baker of Good Productions. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Gabriel Stalin-Shanks, Malaikia Sims-Winfrey, Z. Jones, Bevin Ross, Bernadette Norman, Andrew Coopman, Helen O'Rourke, Julia Leone, Mike Teele and Nilan

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Andrew Coopman, Barbara Pasternack and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Barbara Pasternack and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Frankie Lane

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Charles McDonald and Honoree Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker and Bonnie Conley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Stewart F. Lane and Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker, Charles McDonald and guests

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Honoree Patty Baker and guests

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Frankie Lane

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy and Bevin Ross

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy, Bevin Ross and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Stan Ponte, Elena Aroaz, Kumiko Yoshii, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Bevin Ross, Mary Jain, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stalin-Shanks

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Kumiko Yoshii

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Stan Ponte

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Wally Sedgewick, Aki Harimoto, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Frederic J. Siegel

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Frederic J. Siegel and Barby K. Siegel

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley and Frederic J. Siegel

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
The Volunteer Team

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Irene Gandy

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Irene Gandy

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Irene Gandy and Karl icgael Iglesias

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Honoree Patty Baker and Jay Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Barby K. Siegel, Frederic J. Siegel and Irene Gandy

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Andrew Coopman, Nilan, Patty Baker, Bevin Ross, Helen O'Rourke and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bevin Ross, Patty Baker, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bevin Ross, Patty Baker and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Kumiko Yoshii, Bevin Ross, Patty Baker and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Kumiko Yoshii abd Lauren Reid

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Jacob Schumer. Darin Oduyoye and Tyler Lee

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Jack Noseworthy, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jeff Kready and Sergio Trujillo

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Diana Prince, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Melissa Farber and Wally Sedgewick

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Aaron Kithcart, Darin Oduyoye and Herbert Latham

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Darin Oduyoye and Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker, Ephraim Sykes and Jay Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Sarah Huttton and Kent Anderson

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bevin Ross

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bevin Ross

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Stan Ponte

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Alumni Melissa Crespo

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley and Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Bonnie Comley and Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Patty Baker

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Ephraim Sykes, Nikki Renee Daniels, And More Turn Out for Drama League DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit Image
Ephraim Sykes and Patty Baker



