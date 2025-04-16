Julia Masli's Solo Show HA HA HA HA HA HA HA is Coming To The Public

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julia Masli’s award-winning, solo show HA HA HA HA HA HA HA will come to The Public Theater for three weeks after several runs at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Soho Playhouse in New York City, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, London’s Soho Theatre, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. A completely different show every night, HA HA HA HA HA HA HA is a production like no other, improvised heavily based on audience participation. Performances will begin in the Anspacher Theater on Friday, May 30 and continue through Sunday, June 22.

Julia Masli is an award-winning clown from Estonia, based in London. All she wants to do is solve people’s problems and eventually win the Nobel Prize, presented to those who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind. But this plan keeps going wrong as she continually wins prizes for comedy. It was bad enough when she was the winner of the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality in 2019, and her debut show Choosh—about a migrant’s struggles in the USA—was one of the most acclaimed comedy shows of the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.

But in 2023, things spiraled when she set out to help audience members in HA HA HA HA HA HA HA, which you can read about in the New York Times here. This serious, important event was nominated for Edinburgh’s top prize for Best Comedy Show and named number one comedy show of the year by The Guardian, before being invited for a four-week, completely sold-out run at London’s Soho Theatre. Despite the seriousness of Masli’s intentions, the show was once more shortlisted for Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after another total sellout season. From there, it transferred directly to a four-week run at Soho Playhouse in New York City, followed by a run in DC at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Masli will now reach more folks with an additional run in New York City with the hopes of finally solving everyone’s problems.

The sound design for HA HA HA HA HA HA HA was conceived by Alessio Festuccia. Lighting design was conceived by Lily Woodford. The improvised sound score is implemented by Sebastian Hernandez, and the improvised lighting score is implemented by Sarah Chapin. Costumes were designed by Alice Wedge, Annika Thiems, and David Curtis-Ring.

