Photos: Norm Lewis and More in CEREMONIES IN DARK OLD MEN

The Peccadillo Theater Company, Negro Ensemble Company Inc. and Eric Falkenstein are presenting Lonne Elder III’s Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, starring Tony, Emmy and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and directed by the legendary Clinton Turner Davis. Get a first look at photos here!

The production - the first in New York City in nearly 40 years – plays a strictly limited engagement at Theatre at St. Clements. Due to a family emergency within the company, opening night has been rescheduled for Monday, April 28 at 7PM.

It’s New York in the 1950s. Russell Parker, a ne'er-do-well barber and the widowed father of three adult children, spends his days playing checkers and reminiscing about his life in vaudeville as a song and dance man. His two sons, Theo and Bobby, are dreamers of a different sort – a pair of petty criminals looking for a “score" in the form of ill-conceived and dangerous bootlegging and numbers schemes. Russell's daughter, Adele, the only gainfully employed member of the family, refuses to work herself into an early grave like her mother. When Adele's long-simmering resentments boil over and the boys' criminal enterprise falls apart, tragic consequences ensue for the whole family.

