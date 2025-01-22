Photos: Ellen McLaughlin & Mary Beth Peil to Star in PEN PALS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of its rotating cast, Ellen McLaughlin (August Osage County) & Tony Award Nominee Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” Anastasia) will step into the roles of Bernie and Mags in the hit Off-Broadway production of Pen Pals, written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas and will perform from January 20 - 26, 2025 at the Theatre at St. Clement’s, they will be followed by Kate Burton and Paulette Washington from Jan 20 - February 2, 2025.

Each pair of performers will bring their unique chemistry to the roles of Bernie and Mags, two lifelong friends whose deep connection is formed entirely through letters exchanged over five decades.

Rotating Cast Schedule:

Jan 20 – Jan 26, 2025: Ellen McLaughlin (August Osage County) & Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” Anastasia)

Jan 29 – Feb 2, 2025: Kate Burton (Three Time Tony nominee, Present Laughter ) & Pauletta Washington (She’s Gotta Have It)

Feb 5 – Feb 9, 2025: Johanna Day & Nancy McKeon

Inspired by a true store, Pen Pals is a testament to the power of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. With the new cast lineup, each performance promises to offer audiences a fresh and dynamic portrayal of these unforgettable characters. Pen Pals's unforgettable theatrical journey celebrates friendship, resilience, and the letters that bind them.

