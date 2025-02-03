Photos: Death Of A Salesman Satire MRS. LOMAN Opens At Theater Row

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



More Loud is presenting the World Premiere of MRS. LOMAN, a play by Barbara Cassidy that imagines what Linda Loman from Death of a Salesman does after her husband commits suicide. Directed by Meghan Finn, this satirical critique of misogyny and racism in Miller’s world runs through February 15, with performances Tuesday – Saturday at 7pm and matinees Sunday at 2pm and Wednesday at 3pm. Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission. Performances are at Theatre Row. See photos here.

MRS. LOMAN stars Monique Vukovic (Vandy in Drama Desk Award nominee Peter & Vandy, God’s Ear at The Vineyard) in the title role, with Linda Jones as Esther, Hartley Parker as Happy, Matt “Ugly” McGlade as Biff, Ara Celia Butler as Lena, Patricia Marjorie as Contemporary Woman, Jerry Ferris as Charlie, and Joe Gregori as Bernard.

Barbara Cassidy’s plays have been performed at The Flea Theater, Margo Jones Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, JACK, Dixon Place, Little Theater and Bric Studios. Cassidy was a 2021 RUC Resident, a 2015 MacDowell Fellow and a 2010-2011 Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Workspace Resident. Cassidy is co-creator and co-director of Seeing Rape at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (with Shonna Trinch.) She is a New Georges Affiliated Artist and a member of the Dramatists’ Guild. She holds an MFA in Playwriting from Brooklyn College.

Meghan Finn is the Artistic Director of The Tank and recipient of the 2024 David Prize. Her directorial work has been seen at the Tank, the V&A, Serpentine Galleries, The Wexner Center, SCAD, The Logan Center for the Arts in Chicago, Museo Jumex in Mexico City, The Roes Theater in Athens Greece, OnStage! Festival in Rome and Milan, The Power Plant/Canadian Stage, Brooklyn College, MIT, NYU, and the Great Plains Theater Conference, among others.

Photo credit: Mari Eimas-Dietrich

