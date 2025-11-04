Photos: Colt Coeur Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Benefit Honoring Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Alison Overseth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colt Coeur, the Brooklyn-based theatre company founded in 2010, celebrated its 15th Anniversary Benefit Bash at the Wythe Hotel on Sunday, October 26. Check out photos of the event.

The event honored Founding Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and youth services leader Alison Overseth, recognizing their contributions to the arts and education communities.

The evening featured performances by Ato Essandoh, Adam Harrington, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Christopher Lowell, Marjan Neshat, and Maya Smoot, along with appearances from members of Colt Coeur’s artistic ensemble and supporters.

Guests gathered to celebrate fifteen years of Colt Coeur’s commitment to nurturing bold new work and amplifying underrepresented voices. During the event, the company announced the upcoming world premiere of The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo, opening in November as part of its 2025–26 season.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova