Photos: AS TIME GOES BY Opening Night at Theatre 154

The new play As Time Goes By opened last night at Theatre 154 at 154 Christopher Street. Notable guests who attended the opening include Gus Birney, Constance Shulman, Wesley Taylor, Peppermint, Ryan Spahn, Sammy Lopez and more. See photos from opening night here!



As Time Goes By has been extended until March 30. As Time Goes By is a new two-person play written by Danny Brown, directed by Noah Eisenberg, and produced by Out of the Box Theatrics in association with Ice Berg Productions. The production stars Ephraim Birney (Chester Bailey at Irish Rep) as Adam and Joel Meyers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as David. Jordan Matthew Brown understudies both Adam and David.



After their Grindr hook-up is snowed in, Adam and David are forced to do the unimaginable: learn each other's names. Trapped in a post-coital snow globe, they exchange quips and digs in a misguided attempt to connect. As they confront their insecurities and shared identity as gay Jewish men, they begin to expose their tightest-held secrets. Will they part ways unscathed, or does sharing yourself with an unexpected stranger mean more than you bargained for?



As Time Goes By features scenic design by Baron E. Pugh, costume design by Jess Gersz, sound design by Ryan O’Dea, lighting design by Eric Norbury, props supervision by Rose Goodman, intimacy coordination by Kimi Handa Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office / Charlie Hano, CSA. Emily Duncan serves as Production Manager, Abi Rowe serves as Production Stage Manager and Sarah Samonte serves as Assistant State Manager.



