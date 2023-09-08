Photos: ALT-HAMLET Begins Off-Broadway Run At The Players Theatre

It is written by Suzanne Willett in response to the Dodd Supreme Court decision.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Photo 1 59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023
Review Roundup: Public Works' THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater Photo 2 Review Roundup: Public Works’ THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, Jake Gyllenhaal & More to Join Upcoming 92NY Events Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells & More to Join 92NY Events
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Starring John Rubinstein Will Return Off-Broadway in Octo Photo 4 EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Starring John Rubinstein Will Return in October

Silver Glass Productions presents the World Premiere of alt-Hamlet, a carnivalesque/grotesque new black comedy with characters and situations loosely inspired by Shakespeare's classic drama. It is written by Suzanne Willett in response to the Dodd Supreme Court decision. alt-Hamlet runs through September 24, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 -- accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). Tickets are $50 - $72. For tickets and more information, visit www.silverglassprods.org

In alt-Hamlet, pregnant twin sisters Susan, an economics major, and Bella, a psychology major, are called home to Hamlet from Berkley after their Mother is found dead. As they uncover the true story behind her death, their concepts of worth are challenged. Soon they spiral down into a cancel culture contest with deadly consequences only to realize the economics of being a woman. A comedy.

Directed by Suzanne Willett, alt-Hamlet stars Alessandro Caronna, Yuliya Donovan, Davon Howard, Leah Barker, Miranda Renée, Katy Shafer and Emily Ann Banks. The production team includes Zach Dulny (lighting), Lara Knopf (props), Gabrielle Marino (costumes), Olivia Fletcher (stage manager), and Javere Green (assistant stage manager).

Suzanne Willett is a 2021 Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival Winner, a Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference, Bridge Award, Women’s Works Short Play Lab and Fresh Ground Pepper Play Ground Play Group Finalist. NY Productions: Quantum Debt, a look at student debt through the lens of quantum physics (Players Theatre, 2022); Life (Players Theatre, 2019); Chaos/Absolute Zero (Players Theatre, 2018); Rock, Paper, Scissors (Arctic Fridge Fest, 2017); Wonder Company (Dixon Place, 2017); Fall Pieces (Dixon Place, 2015); Tompkins ’88, a play about the Tompkins Square Park Riot (Metropolitan Playhouse 2015); and Robert McIntyre, about man’s struggle with his paralyzed hand (Manhattan Rep 2014). She has received a Players Theatre Residency, an LMCC Creative Engagement and ART NY Space Grant for her work. MFA in Playwriting, Hollins University. Member: Dramatist Guild, 29th St. Playwrights Collective.

Photo Credit: Find The Light Photography

Photos: ALT-HAMLET Begins Off-Broadway Run At The Players Theatre
Emily Ann Banks

Photos: ALT-HAMLET Begins Off-Broadway Run At The Players Theatre
Alessandro Caronna

Photos: ALT-HAMLET Begins Off-Broadway Run At The Players Theatre
Katy Shafer & Davon Howard

Photos: ALT-HAMLET Begins Off-Broadway Run At The Players Theatre
Leah Barker & Miranda Ren e

Photos: ALT-HAMLET Begins Off-Broadway Run At The Players Theatre
Davon Howard & Yuliya Donovan



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Teatro SEA Unveils Season Featuring New Productions and Audiobooks for Hispanic Heritage M Photo
Teatro SEA Unveils Season Featuring New Productions and Audiobooks for Hispanic Heritage Month

Discover the thrilling lineup of bilingual shows and audiobooks coming to Teatro SEA's upcoming season. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with exciting new productions and immerse yourself in the magic of Teatro SEA through their immersive audiobooks.

2
NewYorkRep to Present New Play WAR WORDS by Michelle Kholos Brooks Photo
NewYorkRep to Present New Play WAR WORDS by Michelle Kholos Brooks

Dive into the gripping world of 'WAR WORDS' by Michelle Kholos Brooks, presented by NewYorkRep. This powerful play delves into the complexities of war and its impact on humanity, offering a thought-provoking experience for theater enthusiasts. Discover the truths and emotions behind this compelling production.

3
NAATCO Names Mona Moriya as Managing Producer, Expanding Leadership Team Photo
NAATCO Names Mona Moriya as Managing Producer, Expanding Leadership Team

NAATCO has appointed Mona Moriya as its new Managing Producer. With her extensive experience, Moriya will play a vital role in driving growth and innovation at the New York Asian American Theatre Company, enhancing its creative direction and operations. Learn more about NAATCO's exciting new addition and their plans for the future.

4
Cast Set for Brittany K. Allens REDWOOD at Ensemble Studio Theatre Photo
Cast Set for Brittany K. Allen's REDWOOD at Ensemble Studio Theatre

Ensemble Studio Theatre has revealed the complete cast for their season opener, REDWOOD by Youngblood alum Brittany K. Allen and directed by EST member artist Mikhaela Mahony.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You