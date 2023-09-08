Photos: ALT-HAMLET Begins Off-Broadway Run At The Players Theatre

Silver Glass Productions presents the World Premiere of alt-Hamlet, a carnivalesque/grotesque new black comedy with characters and situations loosely inspired by Shakespeare's classic drama. It is written by Suzanne Willett in response to the Dodd Supreme Court decision. alt-Hamlet runs through September 24, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 -- accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). Tickets are $50 - $72. For tickets and more information, visit www.silverglassprods.org

In alt-Hamlet, pregnant twin sisters Susan, an economics major, and Bella, a psychology major, are called home to Hamlet from Berkley after their Mother is found dead. As they uncover the true story behind her death, their concepts of worth are challenged. Soon they spiral down into a cancel culture contest with deadly consequences only to realize the economics of being a woman. A comedy.

Directed by Suzanne Willett, alt-Hamlet stars Alessandro Caronna, Yuliya Donovan, Davon Howard, Leah Barker, Miranda Renée, Katy Shafer and Emily Ann Banks. The production team includes Zach Dulny (lighting), Lara Knopf (props), Gabrielle Marino (costumes), Olivia Fletcher (stage manager), and Javere Green (assistant stage manager).

Suzanne Willett is a 2021 Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival Winner, a Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference, Bridge Award, Women’s Works Short Play Lab and Fresh Ground Pepper Play Ground Play Group Finalist. NY Productions: Quantum Debt, a look at student debt through the lens of quantum physics (Players Theatre, 2022); Life (Players Theatre, 2019); Chaos/Absolute Zero (Players Theatre, 2018); Rock, Paper, Scissors (Arctic Fridge Fest, 2017); Wonder Company (Dixon Place, 2017); Fall Pieces (Dixon Place, 2015); Tompkins ’88, a play about the Tompkins Square Park Riot (Metropolitan Playhouse 2015); and Robert McIntyre, about man’s struggle with his paralyzed hand (Manhattan Rep 2014). She has received a Players Theatre Residency, an LMCC Creative Engagement and ART NY Space Grant for her work. MFA in Playwriting, Hollins University. Member: Dramatist Guild, 29th St. Playwrights Collective.

Photo Credit: Find The Light Photography