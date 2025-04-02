Photos: ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE At Keen Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KEEN COMPANY has released photos of the world-premiere of All the World’s Stage, the new musical by Adam Gwon, which will begin performances on March 25, 2025 at Theatre Five in Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) in advance of an opening night on April 15th.

The musical will run through May 10th, 2025. The show schedule is Tuesday through Saturday at 7 pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. pm. There is an added matinee on Wednesday, May 7th at 2 pm. The musical is produced in association with Michelle Noh.

Under the direction of Jonathan Silverstein, the cast stars Eliza Pagelle, Jon-Michael Reese, Matt Rodin, and Elizabeth Stanley.

Set design is by Steven C. Kemp, Costume design by Jennifer Paar, Lighting design by David Lander, Sound design by Megumi Katayama, Prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Andrea Grody serves as Musical Director, Movement by Patrick McCollum and Orchestrations are by Michael Starobin. Casting is by Geoff Joselson C.S.A.

As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990’s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church and Ricky’s carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All The World’s Stage is a brand-new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.

The musical was commissioned and developed by Keen Company (Jonathan Silverstein, Artistic Director) over a three-year process as part of Keen’s continued commitment to intimate musicals with big emotional impact.

For tickets and all information go to www.keencompany.org/alltheworldsastage

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

