Photo: VIR DAS: HEY STRANGER at Lincoln Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and one of the most global voices in stand-up comedy, Vir Das, will begin performances of Vir Das: Hey Stranger at the Claire Tow Theater tonight, Wednesday, October 29. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the production kicks off LCT3’s The Comedy Series, and will run through Sunday, November 9. Check out a photo here!

The series will continue with Jerrod Carmichael Live on Stage at Lincoln Center Theater beginning Wednesday, November 12 through Sunday, November 16. Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”) will play her comedy show, directed by Zhailon Levingston, beginning Wednesday, November 19 through Sunday, November 23. Finally, Sam Jay: “We The People” will play from Wednesday, December 3 through Sunday, December 14.

LCT3 x Seaview’s The Comedy Series will serve as a creative vehicle for the comedians to develop new material and theatrical pieces. Justin Townsend will serve as the Production Designer for the entire series.

Step into an evening where stand-up meets storytelling. A line-up of today’s most dynamic comedic voices will take the stage in a new collaboration between LCT3 and Seaview—not just to make you laugh, but to draw you into something deeper. This is comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery. Each night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth. No two performances will be the same—because the creative process isn’t a straight line, and neither is this show. It’s comedy that’s evolving before your eyes. Join us for a bold new series where stand-up grows up—and out.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Vir Das