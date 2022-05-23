Photo: SESAME STREET's Sonia Manzano Visits ROMEO & BERNADETTE

Sonia Manzano, who portrayed 'Maria' on "Sesame Street" from 1971-2015 attended the matinee performance yesterday (Sunday, 5/22) of ROMEO & BERNADETTE. She and Mark Saltzman, the book & lyric writer of the show, worked together on the show for many years. The cast were all thrilled to meet her after the show!

See the photo below!

The Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, and starring the original cast, officially opened on Monday, May 16 at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street - between 10th and 11th Avenues).

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The returning original cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (Romeo & Bernadette), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Ari Raskin (Romeo & Bernadette), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush) Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), ""Daniel Lynn Evans (Hair Design),Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.