THE HOT WING KING
Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING

Feb. 18, 2020  

The Hot Wing King began performances on February 11 and opens on Sunday, March 1 in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). The production is an limited engagement through March 22, 2019.

Check out photos below!

The cast features Sheldon Best (Isom), Cecil Blutcher (Everett "EJ"), Korey Jackson (Dwayne), Toussaint Jeanlouis (Cordell), Eric B. Robinson Jr. (TJ), and Nicco Annan (Big Charles).

Ready, set, fry! It's time for the annual "Hot Wang Festival" in Memphis, Tennessee, and Cordell Crutchfield knows he has the wings that'll make him king. Supported by his beau Dwayne and their culinary clique, The New Wing Order, Cordell is marinating and firing up his frying pan in a bid to reclaim the crispy crown. When Dwayne takes in his troubled nephew however, it becomes a recipe for disaster. Suddenly, a first place trophy isn't the only thing Cordell risks losing.

The creative team for The Hot Wing King is Michael Carnahan (Scenic Designer), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), and Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz (Sound Designers). The Production Stage Manager is Laura Smith and Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Toussaint Jeanlouis and Korey Jackson

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Cecil Blutcher and Korey Jackson

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Korey Jackson and Toussain Jeanlouis

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Nicco Annan, Korey Jackson and Toussaint Jeanlouis

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
The cast

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
The cast

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Cecil Blutcher and Nicco Annan

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Cecil Blutcher and Toussaint Jeanlouis

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Toussaint Jeanlouis and Nicco Annan

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Sheldon Best

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
The cast

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Eric. B Robinson

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING
Cecil Blutcher and Eric B. Robinson

