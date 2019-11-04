Photo Flash: Joan Collins Visits Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Joan Collins stopped by The Tony Award ® winning FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of all things theatre, which continues at the Triad Theatre (158 West 72nd Street). After a five-year absence, this all-new edition, whic FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION, which received rave reviews, is now playing a limited engagement in through November 30th. Feeling "completely inspired" by the latest crop of Broadway musicals, Alessandrini lampoons The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this edition, which he is directing. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer. The musical is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash and David Zippel and Gerard Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney. www.forbiddenbroadway.com

"I feel like now is the perfect time," says Gerard Alessandrini, who created the much-loved musical spoof in 1982, "Ever since Hamilton re-energized us, there's been a deluge of great new shows of every type that I can have fun with. I haven't been this excited about writing this show since the first Forbidden Broadway edition in 1982, when I had decades of productions to write about. Now I have a whole new palette in front of me."

Up to the minute spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hansen and the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivio, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre de Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.

Michael Dale said "Broadway isn't Broadway without Forbidden Broadway.

Featured in the cast are Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano and understudy Katheryne Penny.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way.

Set design is by Glenn Bassett, with Costume design by Dustin Cross, wig design by Conor Donnelly, and sound design by Sound Associates.

GERARD ALESSANDRINI (Creator, Writer and Director) Spamilton: (creator/writer/director): New York, London, Chicago, Los Angeles, and National Tour. Forbidden Broadway (creator/writer/director): 25 editions all over the world. Also Forbidden Hollywood (writer/director), Madame X: The Musical (NYMF) (co-writer/director), The Nutcracker & I (lyrics), Maury Yeston's revue Anything Can Happen in The Theater (director), New York.Television: special material for Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury and Bob Hope. Film: Aladdin, Pocahontas (vocals). Recordings: 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums, Forbidden Hollywood & Spamilton cast albums. Special Lyrics: Barbra Streisand Duets 2. Awards: Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, Obie Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, 7 Drama Desk (2 Best Lyrics, 2 Special Achievement, 3 Best Musical Revue), and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.

Tickets to FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION are $65, with premium seating at $90. There is a two-drink minimum at the Triad Theatre. For schedule of performances and to purchase tickets to FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION visit www.forbiddenbroadway.com or call (212) 279-4200.

Joan Collins with the cast of Forbidden Broadway





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You