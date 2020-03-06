Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals for TFANA's New York Premiere of Will Eno's GNIT

Mar. 6, 2020  

Theatre for a New Audience's New York Premiere of Will Eno's Gnit begins performances tomorrow at Polonsky Shakespeare Center!

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Directed by Eno's frequent collaborator, the Obie and Lortel Award-Winner Oliver Butler (Eno's 2014 The Open House and the 2018 revival of Thom Paine (based on nothing), starring Michael C. Hall, both at Signature Theater, and 2019's The Plot at Yale Rep; Heidi Schreck's Tony Award-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me).

Peter Gnit (Joe Curnotte), a modern-day version of Ibsen's heroic character Peer Gynt, is a carefree young man on a reckless search for Experience and the True Self. Armed with tales from his mother of his early greatness and his absent father, he heads out into the world. Like all true stories of human endeavor and adventure, Gnit is part horror story, part fairy tale, and part road movie. Gnit will be performed on the Samuel H. Scripps Mainstage at Polonsky Shakespeare Center (262 Ashland Place, Brooklyn), TFANA's home, March 7-March 29.

Photo Credit: Gerry Goodstein

Will Eno and director Oliver Butler

Joe Curnutte and playwright Will Eno

Kimie Nishikawa

The Gnit team

Ásta Bennie Hostetter

Crystal Dickinson

Oliver Butler

Matthew Maher

Jordan Bellow and Erin Wilhelmi

Deborah Hedwall and Jordan Bellow

Jonathan Kalb, Will Eno and Caroline Niemczyk

Nick Brown and Emerie Snyder




