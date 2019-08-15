Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night Of BASIC GLITCH Off-Broadway

Stephanie Salazar-Amaro's latest play BASIC GLITCH opened Off-Broadway at the Lion Theatre in the famed Theatre Row complex on 42nd Street in Manhattan. An official selection of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, the show celebrated 3 performances last week, with an encore performance upcoming on August 21st.

Under the direction of BBTF veteran director Ashley Kristeen Vega, the show stars Cassi Torres as Ramona, Laura Kay as Magda, Patricia Perales as Tía Leanore, and Thomas Valdez as Lino.

Typically, customer service centers are wellsprings of disappointment and manipulation for customers wanting to return a damaged item. There are hoops and hurdles and other ridiculous obstacles placed between the customer and any sense of satisfaction. In BASIC GLITCH, Ramona (Torres) seeks customer service assistance from Magda (Kay) and her unpaid intern Lino (Valdez) in resolving an issue of vital importance: a defunct reproductive system. Ramona runs into her beloved - and recently deceased - Tia Leanore (Perales) along the way to fixing what was supposed to be a common glitch in her system.

Tickets to the final encore performance are available now: www.broadwayboundfestival.com/book-online



Lino (Thomas Valdez) gets berated by Magda (Laura Kay) while Tia Leanore (Patricia Perales) and Ramona (Cassi Torres) look on. Photos by Sabbir Sazal Lino (Thomas Valdez) gets berated by Magda (Laura Kay) while Tia Leanore (Patricia Perales) and Ramona (Cassi Torres) look on. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Official headshots of the cast of BASIC GLITCH outside of the Lion Theatre, which houses the Off-Broadway production. Photos by Sabbir Sazal Official headshots of the cast of BASIC GLITCH outside of the Lion Theatre, which houses the Off-Broadway production. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Young intern Lino (Thomas Valdez) finally earns the trust of his boss, Magda (Laura Kay). Photos by Sabbir Sazal Young intern Lino (Thomas Valdez) finally earns the trust of his boss, Magda (Laura Kay). Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Ramona (Cassi Torres) gets a surprise from Magda (Laura Kay) during BASIC GLITCH. Photos by Sabbir Sazal Ramona (Cassi Torres) gets a surprise from Magda (Laura Kay) during BASIC GLITCH. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Lino (Thomas Valdez) assures Ramona (Cassi Torres) that there is more to life than stressing over a glitch. Photos by Sabbir Sazal Lino (Thomas Valdez) assures Ramona (Cassi Torres) that there is more to life than stressing over a glitch. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Who doesn?t love the antics of crazy Tia Leanore (Patricia Perales)? Photos by Sabbir Sazal Who doesn?t love the antics of crazy Tia Leanore (Patricia Perales)? Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Ramona (Cassi Torres) convinces Lino (Thomas Valdez) that some rules are worth breaking. Photos by Sabbir Sazal Ramona (Cassi Torres) convinces Lino (Thomas Valdez) that some rules are worth breaking. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Magda (Laura Kay) has a face that says it all. Photos by Sabbir Sazal Magda (Laura Kay) has a face that says it all. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Ramona (Cassi Torres) and Magda (Laura Kay) share a well-earned laugh. Photos by Sabbir Sazal Ramona (Cassi Torres) and Magda (Laura Kay) share a well-earned laugh. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

Magda (Laura Kay) takes in some interesting news with the help of Lino (Thomas Valdez) and Ramona (Cassi Torres). Photos by Sabbir Sazal Magda (Laura Kay) takes in some interesting news with the help of Lino (Thomas Valdez) and Ramona (Cassi Torres). Photos by Sabbir Sazal

The cast of BASIC GLITCH take their first bow Off-Broadway onstage at the Lion Theatre at Theatre Row. Photos by Sabbir Sazal The cast of BASIC GLITCH take their first bow Off-Broadway onstage at the Lion Theatre at Theatre Row. Photos by Sabbir Sazal

The team of BASIC GITCH, including Abigail Harris (Set/Prop/Graphic Designer), The team of BASIC GITCH, including Abigail Harris (Set/Prop/Graphic Designer), Ashley Kristeen Vega (Director), & Stephanie Salazar-Amaro (Producer/Playwright), Cory Alexander (ASM), and Danielle Dube (SM, Lighting/Sound Designer).

Opening night snapshot of the cast & creative team of BASIC GLITCH Off-Broadway in front of Theatre Row. Opening night snapshot of the cast & creative team of BASIC GLITCH Off-Broadway in front of Theatre Row.





