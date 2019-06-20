Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with The Public's CORIOLANUS

Get a peek inside the rehearsal room for The Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of CORIOLANUS, directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. This production continues The Public's 57-year tradition of free theater for all in Central Park with performances beginning Tuesday, July 16. The war-torn tragedy will officially open on Monday, August 5 and will run through Sunday, August 11.

The cast of CORIOLANUS includes Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia), Jonathan Cake (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Gregory Connors (Ensemble), Darryl Gene Daughtry, Jr. (Ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (Ensemble), Bree Elrod (Ensemble), Christopher Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant (Ensemble), Emeka Guindo (Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary(Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (Ensemble), Thomas Kopache (First Senator), Tyler La Marr (Ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (Ensemble), Jack LeGoff (Ensemble), Louis Reyes McWilliams (Ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Maria Mukuka (Ensemble), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Sebastian Roy (Ensemble), Ali Skamangas (Ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).

CORIOLANUS, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change, and the unraveling that follows, returns to the Delacorte Theater for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery. Sullivan last staged Troilus and Cressida at The Delacorte Theater in 2016 and his other Park credits include Cymbeline, King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, All's Well That Ends Well, The Merchant of Venice, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

CORIOLANUS will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Dan Moses Schreier, and fight direction by Steve Rankin.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You