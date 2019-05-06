Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE PINK UNICORN Starring Alice Ripley

Out of the Box Theatrics presents the Off-Broadway Premiere of THE PINK UNICORN by Elise Forier Edie. Directed by Amy Jones, this site-specific one-woman drama will star Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal, Side Show, Sunset Boulevard). Previews begin May 9 at the Episcopal Actors' Guild with opening slated for May 15.

Trisha Lee is a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is "gender queer" and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. In THE PINK UNICORN, Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren't even on her radar.

The production team for THE PINK UNICORN includes Frank Hartley (production and lighting design), Hunter Dowell (costumes), Carrie Greenberg (wardrobe supervisor), Gaby Garcia (graphic design), Theresa Carroll (stage manager), Maggie Snyder (general manager), Cara Feuer (assistant general manager) and Ethan Paulini associate artistic director).

THE PINK UNICORN runs May 9 - 25, The Episcopal Actors' Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street between Madison and 5th Aves - accessible from the R, W and #6 trains at 28th Street. Tickets are $99 general admission, $29.50 partial view, or $159 for premium ticketing that includes complimentary beverages and reserved seating. For tickets and info visit available at www.ootbtheatrics.com.

Photo Credit: Frank Hartley





