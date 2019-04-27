Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For Shakespeare in the Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Apr. 27, 2019  

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING will include Jamar Brathwaite (Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman(Benedick), Chuck Cooper (Leonato), Javen Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik LaRay Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath (Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith (Borachio), Jazmine Stewart(Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer).

Kenny Leon directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design by Jessica Paz; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Mia Neal; and choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Chuck Cooper, Director Kenny Leon, and LaWanda Hopkins

Olivia Washington and DaniElle Brooks

Chuck Cooper and Tayler Harris

Grantham Coleman, Jeremie Harris, Margaret Odette, and Denzel Fields

The company in rehearsal for Much Ado About Nothing

Director Kenny Leon

Chuck Cooper and Margaret Odette

The company in rehearsal for Much Ado About Nothing

Tiffany Denise Hobbs, DaniElle Brooks, and Margaret Odette



  Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For Shakespeare in the Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
