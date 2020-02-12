Photo Flash: Get a Look at LCT3's THE HEADLANDS

LCT3's production of The Headlands, a new play by Christopher Chen and directed by Knud Adams began previews Saturday night (2/8). It will officially open Monday 2/24 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Check out photos below!

The company features Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram, Johnny Wu, and Aaron Yoo. The Headlands has sets by Kimie Nishikawa, costumes by Tilly Grimes, lighting by Mark Barton, sound by Peter Mills Weiss, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun.

In The Headlands, Henry is an amateur sleuth and true crime aficionado who sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, Henry begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him. The Headlands is a contemporary noir that explores the stories we tell ourselves and the fallibility of the mind.





