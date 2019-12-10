Photo Flash: First Look at WAITING FOR THE SUBWAY at MicroTheater

On its world premiere this past November Waiting for the Subway, written-performed by Sonia Mera and directed by Andrea Velasco, received audiences and critics acclaim during its twelve performances as part of MicroTheater Festival organized by Teatro Sea. This one woman play, staged with canny simplicity by Velasco, is performed on a bare stage with just a single yellow line on the floor and three led lights. From that austere setting, using prerecorded dialogue and sound effects, Mera delivers a moving performance, taking us on a journey where Magdalena acts as a conscience for all the souls that roam the station burdened by the weight of their lives while she waits for a train that does not seem to be coming any time soon.

This great duo of Chilean artists is definitely one to keep an eye on.



Sonia Mera in Waiting for the Subway, Directed by Andrea Velasco. Photographer: George Riveron

Writer-Performer Sonia Mera and Director Andrea Velasco





