Photo Flash: First Look at Parallel Exit's THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT

Parallel Exit presents the World Premiere of THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT from March 7-29, 2019 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W. 53rd Street, NYC. Performances: Tue-Sat at 8pm, Sat and Sun at 2pm, with additional shows on Sun 3/8 and Mon 3/9 at 8pm (opening night). No matinee on Sat 3/8.

Three-time Drama Desk nominee Parallel Exit returns to New York City with THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT - an immersive audience experience featuring Joel Jeske in a solo comic performance as an artist, performer, and clown.A creative force who "can get laughs simply by breathing" (The New York Times), Jeske invites audiences to participate in a multimedia performance and visual art installation with himself as the character, creator, and subject. The production offers Jeske's signature treatment of art, physical comedy, and audience interaction in a work that subversively asks us what we choose to value and why.

Presented by Parallel Exit

Created, Written, and Performed by Joel Jeske

Directed by Mark Lonergan

Scenic and Lighting Design by Maruti Evans

Costume Design by Oana Botez

Original Music by Peter Bufano

For more information, visit www.parallelexit.com/shows-events/.

