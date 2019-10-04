Photo Flash: First Look at Harvey Fierstein in BELLA BELLA

Get a first look at Manhattan Theatre Club's World premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina, Torch Song, Hairspray) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced, The Niceties)

Bella Bella is now in previews ahead of a October 22nd opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina) returns to MTC taking on New York City's very own political firebrand, Bella Abzug, in his new raucous, heart-rending and absurdly humorous solo show. Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance. Directing is Kimberly Senior (The Niceties).

Bella Bella's creative team includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Rita Ryack (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau(Lighting Design), Jill BC Du Boff (Sound Design), and Caite Hevner (Projection Design).





