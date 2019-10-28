Photo Flash: Dana Block In MONKEY MAN At United Solo

Dana Lee Block opens-up about her brother, Marc, in MONKEY MAN, a one-person show Saturday, November 2 @ 7:30 p.m., as part of the 10th annual UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL on Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York City. This show is constructed from the stream-of-consciousness rants and graphic cartoons Marc made in a diary. He attempted to stay in reality but his mental illness led him further and further down a rabbit hole. "He tried to reason his way out," Dana says, "finding tunnels, underpasses, crosscuts, but none of it led him back to home." Tickets: https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/United-Solo-Theatre-Festival-2019/Overview.

Dana Block takes the stage to offer a rare insight into the mind of mental illness. "This subject is still so stigmatized and full of shame," Block says. "People come to me after the show and open up. It touches so many peoples' hidden-away griefs."

Dana recently toured this production to her hometown of St. Joseph, Missouri, where the reception was large and enthusiastic. Dana has been touring the production in Milwaukee, Chicago and other cities, with the culmination of this leg of the journey at Theatre Row in New York.

DANA BLOCK worked as an actor with Richard Foreman's Indie film, "Once Every Day" (winner, New York Times Critics Pick 2013). She is a proud member of New York Women in Film and TV. Last year, she performed her new play, "Queen Kong," Off Broadway. She has written, produced, and performed four other one-woman shows, receiving a BroadwayWorld award for the role of Silda in a regional production of "Other Desert Cities."

UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL™ is an annual international festival for solo performances held in New York City. Through a variety of one-person shows, the Festival explores and celebrates the uniqueness of the individual. Its audiences see one-person performances from all over the world, experience foreign cultures and traditions, and learn the perspectives of people from various walks of life.

Photo Credit: Jay Michaels Arts & Entertainment



Dana Block



