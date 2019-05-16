Photo Flash: 2019 Drama League Directing Fellows Come To New York City

The 2019 Drama League Directing fellows will be publicly introduced to the professional theatre community during the 84th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. The Chair of the Awards, Bonnie Comley and her husband, Stewart F. Lane hosted the fellows at a dinner at the Bond45 for a pre-theater meal and conversation about commercial producing and their company, BroadwayHD. Also, at the dinner to share his expertise was the Drama League's Executive Artistic Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks.



The 2019 Directing Fellows of The Drama League Directors Project: Raz Golden, Tai Thomson, NJ Agwuna, Chika Ike, Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly, Lindsey Hope Pearlman, Sharifa Elkady, Ismael Lara, Jr. ,Amanda McRaven, Sophia! Watt, Ben Randle, and Gabrielle Torres are in New York for a week of immersion with theater professionals.



The Drama League Directors Project is the paramount career development program for up and coming directors. Since its founding in 1984, the Drama League's Directors Project has over 300 alumni working in all facets of entertainment ranging from Broadway to television. The program itself aims to help directors in their professional growth through unique experiences and opportunities in the professional community. After spending a week in New York City, the directors will be placed with working professionals across the country.



More information can be found at www.dramaleague.org



Photo Credit: John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com





