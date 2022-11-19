Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Merrily We Roll Along
Click Here for More on Merrily We Roll Along

Photo: First Look at Artwork for NYTW's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Performances begin this Monday, November 21st, with an opening night scheduled for December 12th.

Nov. 19, 2022  

New York Theater Workshop has released the artwork for their production of Merrily We Roll Along, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Performances begin this Monday, November 21st, with an opening night scheduled for December 12th.

Check out the artwork below!

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard (Jonathan Groff) and his two lifelong friends-writer Mary (Lindsay Mendez) and lyricist & playwright Charley (Daniel Radcliffe). An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Our upcoming production will be directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

The cast also includes Sherz Aletaha as Scotty/Mrs. Spencer/Auditionee, Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth, Leana Rae Concepcion as Newscaster/Waitress/Auditionee, Carter Harris as Frank Jr. (alternates with Colin Keane), Colin Keane as Frank Jr. (alternates with Carter Harris), Morgan Kirner as Swing, Corey Mach as Tyler/Make-Up Artist, Talia Robinson as Meg, Reg Rogers as Joe, Amanda Rose as Swing, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Dory/Evelyn, Brian Sears as Photographer/Bunker, Evan Alexander Smith as Swing, Christian Strange as RU/Newscaster/Reverend, Koray Tarhan as Swing, Vishal Vaidya as Jerome, Natalie Wachen as KT and Jacob Keith Watson as Terry/Mr. Spencer.

The creative team includes Sou﻿tra Gilmour (Scenic & Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Catherine Jayes (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), Jim Carnahan, CSA & Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Taylor Williams, CSA (Additional Casting), UnkleDave's Fight-House (Fight & Intimacy Direction) and Jhanaë K-C Bonnick (Stage Manager).

Merrily We Roll Along




Related Stories
Full Cast Announced For New York Theatre Workshop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Full Cast Announced For New York Theatre Workshop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
New York Theatre Workshop has announced full casting for Merrily We Roll Along. Featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along is directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Announces Lottery & Extension Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Announces Lottery & Extension
New York Theatre Workshop has announced details for the Merrily We Roll Along CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery and, due to popular demand during the priority access period for NYTW members and Repeat Defenders, an additional two weeks of performances.
Groff & Mendez Join Daniel Radcliffe in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Groff & Mendez Join Daniel Radcliffe in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Jonathan Groff will star as “Franklin” and Lindsay Mendez will star as “Mary” in Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop. Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by George Furth. They join the previously announced Daniel Radcliffe, who will star as “Charley”.
Daniel Radcliffe Will Lead MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at New York Theatre Workshop Photo
Daniel Radcliffe Will Lead MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at New York Theatre Workshop
Daniel Radcliffe will lead a new production of Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop! NYTW announced today that the musical, featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, will complete the company's 2022/23 Season.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Dreams to Present Annual Showcase Featuring Works by Ryann Redmond, Alysha Umphress & MoreBroadway Dreams to Present Annual Showcase Featuring Works by Ryann Redmond, Alysha Umphress & More
November 18, 2022

Broadway Dreams will present its annual NYC Showcase on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 5 and 7:30 PM at RWS Studios. The showcase represents the top 5% of the organization’s students and affords them the unique opportunity to perform for every major Broadway casting agency and other top entertainment industry decision makers. 
The Flea Announces 2023 Season Featuring World Premiere of HANG TIME & MoreThe Flea Announces 2023 Season Featuring World Premiere of HANG TIME & More
November 18, 2022

The Flea has announced its 2023 season featuring the world-premiere new play HANG TIME, by Zora Howard in her directorial debut, its annual Juneteenth Performance Commissions featuring new works and a symposium by five Black artists, and more.
Derek McLane, Eila Mell & Moisés Kaufman to Discuss DESIGNING BROADWAY at Barnes & NobleDerek McLane, Eila Mell & Moisés Kaufman to Discuss DESIGNING BROADWAY at Barnes & Noble
November 18, 2022

The Barnes & Noble - Union Square announced a discussion and signing for Tony and Emmy Award-winning set designer Derek McLane and entertainment and fashion writer Eila Mell’s new book, Designing Broadway: How Derek McLane and Other Acclaimed Set Designers Create the Visual World of Theatre.
American Premiere of Noël Coward's THE RAT TRAP to Open Next Week NY City Center Stage IIAmerican Premiere of Noël Coward's THE RAT TRAP to Open Next Week NY City Center Stage II
November 18, 2022

Mint Theater Company returns to New York City Ce nter Stage II with the American premiere of Noël Coward’s The Rat Trap, directed by Alexander Lass, opening Monday November 21st (7pm) at New York City Center Stage II for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 10th only. 
WHEN ZAYDEH DANCED ON ELDRIDGE STREET is Now Playing at the Museum of Jewish HeritageWHEN ZAYDEH DANCED ON ELDRIDGE STREET is Now Playing at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
November 18, 2022

Dance over to the Museum of Jewish Heritage for two more opportunities to catch the Concert Presentation of 'When Zaydeh Danced on Eldridge Street', a musical adaptation of Elsa Okon Rael's award-winning book.