Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Its One-Millionth Subsidized Ticket Through the Signature Ticket Initiative!

Last night, Signature Theatre celebrated the one-millionth subsidized ticket sold under the "Signature Ticket Initiative: A Generation of Access." This is a massive milestone for this almost 15-year old initiative which provides tickets at accessible prices. A special reception was held in the lobby at the Signature Center on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The reception started at 6:30 PM with mixing, mingling and champagne. Then at 6:50 PM, Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Harold Wolpert made brief remarks, the City did a proclamation; then one attendee won a raffle for a lifetime subscription to the Signature!

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Monroe George





