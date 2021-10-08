Phillip Attmore, Melanie Moore, Jeremy Benton & More to Star in CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD

The York Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin. It is The York's first mainstage production since the pandemic began in March, 2020 and the flood which forced them from their home of 30 years at St. Peter's Theater in January 2021, and is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer.

Performances begin Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021 at 7:00PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, January 2, 2022 at 2:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night is Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00PM.

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Ain't Broadway Grand), with book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction by David Hancock Turner (York's Desperate Measures). The six-member cast is made up of Phillip Attmore (Shuffle Along, Hello, Dolly!), Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at The York), Victoria Byrd (Peter Pan, A Chorus Line, Chicago), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, Bright Star), Joseph Medeiros (Wicked, Yank! at The York), and Melanie Moore (Fiddler on the Roof, winner of "So You Think You Can Dance").

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander's Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more! Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and The Irving Berlin Estate, and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature

The creative team includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz and Ken Billington, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel. The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

"When Riki Kane Larimer brought me the idea of doing this show, the combination of Irving Berlin and Randy Skinner was irresistible," said James Morgan, York's Producing Artistic Director. "Of course, that was some two years ago; but despite the delays of plagues, floods, locusts and other things, we are about to make it happen-and the timing couldn't be better. Cheek to Cheek is what New York needs now!"

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood plays the following performance schedule: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m, with special additional performances on Monday, December 20 and 27 at 7:00 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on November 25, December 24, 25, and 31.

NOW ON SALE: Tickets for Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood are priced at $55 - $75 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting OvationTix at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34375/1635739200000, by calling The York's Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. The York Theatre also offers $25 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry, and masks must be worn at all times. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.