 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Paulo Szot, Carolee Carmello, Christine Ebersole and More to Join DGF Gala

The event will take place on October 20, 2025, at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Paulo Szot, Carolee Carmello, Christine Ebersole and More to Join DGF Gala Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Dramatists Guild Foundation has revealed the line-up for the organization’s annual Gala on October 20, 2025, at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala will celebrate 25 years of the DGF Fellows program, fostering emerging dramatists through mentorship and collaboration to prepare their next great story for the stage. 

The celebration will spotlight the work of DGF Fellows alums and mentors, including performances from Carolee Carmello (1776, PARADE, FALSETTOS), Christine Ebersole (GREY GARDENS, WAR PAINT), Paulo Szot (HADESTOWN, SOUTH PACIFIC), Elizabeth A. Davis (1776, ONCE), Amber Reauchean Williams (AMERIKIN), Victor Williams (AMERIKIN), Kate Abbruzzese (MY FAVORITE SOCIOPATH), Anna Zavelson (Masquerade); and appearances by Award-winning writers, including DGF Board President Andrew Lippa and DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (RAGTIME, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SEUSSICAL), Stephen Schwartz (WICKED, QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, THE BAKER’S WIFE), Aurin Squire (A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL, MY FAVORITE SOCIOPATH), Doug Wright (GREY GARDENS, WAR PAINT), and more. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, playwright and educator Chisa Hutchinson (DGF Fellow, 2010-2011), Tony-Nominated lyricist and librettist and longtime DGF Fellows Chair and Mentor Michael Korie, and PLAYBILL magazine’s first female publisher Jolie Schaffzin will be honored. Tony, Emmy and Writers Guild nominated writer, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Amber Ruffin will return as host for the third year. Noah Himmelstein will direct the evening’s program, with Lily Ling as Music Director. 

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Buena Vista Social Club
41 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Just in Time
94 ratings

Just in Time
Moulin Rouge!
128 ratings

Moulin Rouge!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos