Paulo Szot, Carolee Carmello, Christine Ebersole and More to Join DGF Gala

Dramatists Guild Foundation has revealed the line-up for the organization’s annual Gala on October 20, 2025, at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala will celebrate 25 years of the DGF Fellows program, fostering emerging dramatists through mentorship and collaboration to prepare their next great story for the stage.

The celebration will spotlight the work of DGF Fellows alums and mentors, including performances from Carolee Carmello (1776, PARADE, FALSETTOS), Christine Ebersole (GREY GARDENS, WAR PAINT), Paulo Szot (HADESTOWN, SOUTH PACIFIC), Elizabeth A. Davis (1776, ONCE), Amber Reauchean Williams (AMERIKIN), Victor Williams (AMERIKIN), Kate Abbruzzese (MY FAVORITE SOCIOPATH), Anna Zavelson (Masquerade); and appearances by Award-winning writers, including DGF Board President Andrew Lippa and DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (RAGTIME, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SEUSSICAL), Stephen Schwartz (WICKED, QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, THE BAKER’S WIFE), Aurin Squire (A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL, MY FAVORITE SOCIOPATH), Doug Wright (GREY GARDENS, WAR PAINT), and more. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, playwright and educator Chisa Hutchinson (DGF Fellow, 2010-2011), Tony-Nominated lyricist and librettist and longtime DGF Fellows Chair and Mentor Michael Korie, and PLAYBILL magazine’s first female publisher Jolie Schaffzin will be honored. Tony, Emmy and Writers Guild nominated writer, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Amber Ruffin will return as host for the third year. Noah Himmelstein will direct the evening’s program, with Lily Ling as Music Director.