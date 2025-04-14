Patrick Page, John-Andrew Morrison and More to Star in SAINT JOAN at Gingold Theatrical Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group has revealed the cast for Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan, the third presentation of the 20th Season of Project Shaw, a series of plays presented monthly, offering George Bernard Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. To celebrate GTG’s 20th year, they are delighted to be returning to their place of origin, New York’s most legendary theatrical club, The Players. Saint Joan will be presented Monday May 12 at 7pm.

In Saint Joan, written in 1924, Shaw takes us on a breathtaking ride from Joan of Arc’s first battle to rid France of the English to her infamous trial. In Shaw’s hands, Joan becomes a fully human young woman determined to live life battling not only the English, but also the constraints men have placed upon women in society.

