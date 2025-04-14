Patrick Page, John-Andrew Morrison and More to Star in SAINT JOAN at Gingold Theatrical Group

The reading will take place on Monday, May 12 at 7pm.
Gingold Theatrical Group has revealed the cast for Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan, the third presentation of the 20th Season of Project Shaw, a series of plays presented monthly, offering George Bernard Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. To celebrate GTG’s 20th year, they are delighted to be returning to their place of origin, New York’s most legendary theatrical club, The Players. Saint Joan will be presented Monday May 12 at 7pm.
In Saint Joan, written in 1924, Shaw takes us on a breathtaking ride from Joan of Arc’s first battle to rid France of the English to her infamous trial. In Shaw’s hands, Joan becomes a fully human young woman determined to live life battling not only the English, but also the constraints men have placed upon women in society.
Directed by GTG’s Director of New Work Lily Kantor Riopelle (The Slow Dance), the cast of Saint Joan will feature PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Ben Davis (New York, New York), R.J. Foster (Fat Ham), Christopher Innvar (The Dead, 1904), Ty Jones (The Great Society), Robert Elijah Kollman (“Black Rabbit”), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sean McIntyre (Junk), John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Patrick Page (All the Devils Are Here), Madeline Seidman (Garside’s Career), Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone).
The 20th season of Project Shaw will conclude with Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge) on June 23. All Project Shaw events will be presented in a Script-In-Hand concert format at The Players.
