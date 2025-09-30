Pan Asian Repertory Theatre to Hold 49th ART & ACTION BENEFIT DINNER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will host a one-night only special event - a salute to empowerment and service – at the 49th Art & Action Benefit Dinner on Thursday evening, October 16, 2025 at The Golden Unicorn Restaurant in Chinatown. Erin Quill and Henry Yuk return as Master of Ceremonies.

The 2025 Art & Action Honorees are: Dian Dong, Artistic Director of Chen Dance Center, Christine Toy Johnson, actor/writer and inclusion advocate, and George Takei, actor/author/civil rights activist.

Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Director, stated, “Our Art & Action Annual Gala salutes and recognizes Artists and Community Leaders of distinction who have made a difference with their service and artistic endeavors.“

The evening will be co-emceed by veterans Erin Quill (Avenue Q, King & I, and her blog, The Fairy Princess Diaries) and Henry Yuk (Teahouse, Yellow Fever, You Can’t Take It with You). The Benefit Committee for the event includes Robert Armstrong, Tisa Chang, Damon Chua, Abby Felder, Lucy Kan, Victor Kan, Dora Lu, Patricia Malone Chin, Erin Quill, Randall Stampler, Mel Young, Lu Yu, Linda Woo and Henry Yuk.

The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with wine and appetizers and a sit-down Peking Duck Chinese Banquet at 7:00 p.m. Individual tickets are priced at $300, $500 and $1,000 for prime seating. Sponsorship tables begin at $3,000.