Pace University School Of The Performing Arts Presents Adaptation Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Set To Madonna

Pace University's School of Performing Arts fall mainstage season will kick off on November 20 with a new Madonna-inspired adaptation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Fourteen Madonna classics will be woven through the original spoken text of Shakespeare. The show is a collaboration between the acting and dance program at Pace.

The production, "Welcome to the Wood, A Midsummer Night's Dream" is directed by Grant Kretchik, the head of the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Acting Program at the Pace School of Performing Arts, and choreographed by Jess Hendricks, featuring Pace's BFA's Commercial Dance dancers. The creative team is comprised entirely of Pace University students, including set designer Brett Martinez, costume designer Arin Goldsmith, lighting designer Elijah Sullivan, sound designer Julia Riley, and props master Colleen O'Brien. The production is stage managed by student Lindsay Jones and company managed by student Emily Huber.



"It is as elegant as it is erotic, as sophisticated as it is sensual, and as timeless as it is tempting" says Kretchik. He adds, "Crowds gather to "Get Into the Grove" as DJ Puck spins Madonna classics well into the night. "The Deeper and Deeper" one goes into "The Woods" it is a place where the experienced can feel "Like a Virgin" and lovers and "Material Girls" can "Open Your Heart." After a night in "The Wood" it is possible that the bourgeoisie and the rebels come together." For tickets and more information, visit schimmelcenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You