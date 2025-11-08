PUBLIC FORUM Returns to The Public; A Behind-the-Scenes Event with Ethan Lipton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Public Forum returns to The Public this season with Public Forum: Notes.

Attendees can go behind the curtain with acclaimed artist Ethan Lipton at this free event as he shares the creative journey of crafting songs for The Seat of Our Pants, a new musical inspired by Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth.

In this intimate music event, follow the evolution of Lipton’s a cappella compositions as they transform through dynamic collaboration with The Seat of Our Pants’ orchestrator, arranger, and co-music supervisor Daniel Kluger, from raw ideas to fully realized musical numbers.

Featuring original songs, with Kluger on piano, and in-depth conversation led by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director Alexa Smith and Thornton Wilder Literary Executor and former Public Forum Director Jeremy McCarter, the event will allow attendees to discover how words become melodies, and melodies become theater.

The full list of panelists is as follows: Daniel Kluger, Ethan Lipton, Jeremy McCarter, and Alexa Smith.

The Seat of Our Pants is running Off-Broadway at The Public now through November 30.