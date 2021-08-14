PTP/NYC's A SMALL HANDFUL is Now Open

PTP/NYC's (Potomac Theatre Project) streaming production, A SMALL HANDFUL, directed and conceived by PTP's Co-Artistic Director Jim Petosa, opens tonight as part of its 34th year, running August 13 - 17, 2021.

A SMALL HANDFUL premiered virtually at 7:30pm ET. After the Friday premiere the stream will be available On Demand for four days - then disappears. Reservations are required to receive a link and password, reserve at https://ptpnyc.org. Viewing is free, but donations of any amount are most welcome and support the ongoing work of PTP/NYC.

Sharing the experience of life in the extreme is the stuff of poetry. Expressed through the voice - an experiment in speech and song - we can discover something about the endurance of Anne Sexton's complex journey. The enfleshment of her poetry through speech, song, and performance breathes life into those words, even as the poet, herself, makes an ultimate exit.

Composer Gilda Lyons wrote this set of unaccompanied songs to text by Anne Sexton (1928-1974). A filmed piece, spoken by Paula Langton and sung by Kaileigh Riess. Running time is approximately 30 minutes.

Anne Sexton was one of the most widely-read poets of the 20th century, publishing nine volumes of poetry before her death in 1974. She was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship, the 1967 Shelley Memorial Prize, the 1962 Levinson Prize, and the Frost Fellowship to the Bread Loaf Writers Conference.

The production team includes Courtney Smith (Production Designer, Light Design, Cinematographer & Company Production Manager), Kevin McCord (additional Light Design), Madison Middleton (Sound Design), Brianna Beach and Bella Costantino-Carrigan (Costume Design) and Devin Wein (Stage Manager).