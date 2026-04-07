HARDLOVE Extends Run at SoHo Playhouse in New York City

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Following a sold-out 2025 run, HARDLOVE will return to SoHo Playhouse for a third extension, running May 1 through June 6. The production is adapted by Esin İleri and Miray Beşli from the original Turkish play by Anıl Can Beydilli and is directed by Jee Duman.

The two-person dark comedy stars Miray Beşli and Chandler Stephenson as ChiChi and Theodore, two strangers whose late-night encounter unfolds into a confrontation of contrasting values, expectations, and emotional boundaries.

The play uses stylized movement and dialogue to explore intimacy, identity, and connection, as the characters navigate a volatile dynamic shaped by attraction and personal conflict.

Ticket Information

All tickets are $34.50, including fees, and are available at sohoplayhouse.com. The production runs approximately 55 minutes.

Performances will take place at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.