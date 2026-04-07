My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HARDLOVE Extends Run at SoHo Playhouse in New York City

The dark comedy will return for a third extension following a previous sold-out engagement.

By:
HARDLOVE Extends Run at SoHo Playhouse in New York City Image

Following a sold-out 2025 run, HARDLOVE will return to SoHo Playhouse for a third extension, running May 1 through June 6. The production is adapted by Esin İleri and Miray Beşli from the original Turkish play by Anıl Can Beydilli and is directed by Jee Duman.

The two-person dark comedy stars Miray Beşli and Chandler Stephenson as ChiChi and Theodore, two strangers whose late-night encounter unfolds into a confrontation of contrasting values, expectations, and emotional boundaries.

The play uses stylized movement and dialogue to explore intimacy, identity, and connection, as the characters navigate a volatile dynamic shaped by attraction and personal conflict.

Ticket Information

All tickets are $34.50, including fees, and are available at sohoplayhouse.com. The production runs approximately 55 minutes.

Performances will take place at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.








Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos