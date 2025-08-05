Only Make Believe to Honor Anna Wintour at its Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Only Make Believe will present its Annual Gala, marking the joyous culmination of its 25th Anniversary year. The milestone event will take place on Monday, October 13th at the historic Shubert Theatre, honoring champions of philanthropy and raising vital funds for its transformative programming.

This year’s evening will be hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver. Only Make Believe will present The James Hammerstein Award to esteemed philanthropist and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Artistic Director and Editorial Director of Vogue, Dame Anna Wintour. In addition, the esteemed Founder's Award will be presented to Adam Meshel, Global Head of Legal, Citigroup Inc. and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Citibank, N.A., recognizing both of their profound influence and steadfast commitment to service.

Attendees can anticipate a truly captivating show, conceived and directed by Tony Award Nominee Brad Oscar, with musical direction by Steven Jamail.

Further announcements regarding performers and presenters to be announced soon.

Tickets for this celebratory event are on sale now. Support Only Make Believe's mission by purchasing tickets or exploring sponsorship opportunities.