Olivia Raine Atwood to Star in FAKING IT at HERE in April

HERE will present Olivia Raine Atwood in Faking It on April 10th at 8:30pm. She's undercover. She's overwhelmed. She's bad at everything. Fresh off her Off-West-End sold-out debut, this electric comedy tells the true story of Liv's classified mission evaluating NYC hospitals...in 2020. She's Patient 0, using her 'acting skills' to pretend to have Covid and save the American healthcare system. And that's show biz, baby. So buckle up.

Olivia Raine Atwood in Faking It plays HERE, Dorothy B Williams Theater (145 Sixth Avenue) on April 10th at 8:30pm. Tickets are $20. Tickets and information are available at

MORE ABOUT OLIVIA RAINE ATWOOD

In 2024, Liv toured FAKING IT across the globe, from Hollywood to Denver to NYC to Edinburgh Fringe to London. She scooped a nomination for the HOLLYWOOD STAGECRAFTS SELECT AWARD at Hollywood Fringe 2024; she won BEST SOLO SHOW from the What the Fringe Podcast; at Edinburgh Fringe, she received exclusively 5, 4.5 and 4 star reviews. She was also named a Pick-Of-The-Fringe winner from Greenwich Theatre, and her show transferred Off-West-End in October.

Comments