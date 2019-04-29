Off-Broadway Hit FRANKENSTEIN Musical Announces Extension At St. Luke's

Off-Broadway Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica, in association with Write Act Repertory, are pleased to announce the 4th extension of their world premiere, FRANKENSTEIN, a new romantic musical based on Mary Shelley's novel, with book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota and directed by Clint Hromsco.

The production opened October 2, 2017, and now continues, on Mondays at 7:00 p.m. Performances at St. Luke's Theatre located Off-Broadway at 308 West 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) on Restaurant Row near Times Square. Tickets cost between $29 and $99 and can be purchased through Telecharge at https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Frankenstein-a-new-musical or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit TheFrankensteinMusical.com.

FRANKENSTEIN, is a two-act sweeping, romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein has recently celebrated its bicentennial and this musical honors its source material as a contemporary work of musical theatre. Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality and arrogantly enters territory beyond his control. While he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, Victor grants none to his creation. For more info, please visit TheFrankensteinMusical.com

Featured in the cast are Josh Jacobson, Matt Lamb, Hannah Mount, Marc Christopher, Joseph Salvatore Knipper, Stephanie Lourenco Viegas, David Scott Curtis, Tricia Zuskind, and Carly Ameling.

Produced by John Lant and Tamra Pica. Directed and choreographed by Clint Hromsco, with music direction by Kent Kim, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis, costume design by Jennifer Anderson, set design by Matthew Imhoff, and sound design by Liz Howell. Casting by Tamra Pica Casting. 2nd Keyboard - Ellen Máirín Johnston.

Eric B. Sirota is a composer and playwright, as well as an established research scientist and fellow of the American Physical Society, with a PhD in Physics from Harvard and over 90 highly cited publications and 20 patents. Under the title Day of Wrath, FRANKENSTEIN was an Official Selection of the New York Musical Festival's Reading Series in 2015. Another one of his musicals, Your Name On My Lips, an original love story, played at Theater for the New City in 2017.

Under the artistic leadership of John Lant since 2003, WRITE ACT REPERTORY has produced over 30 Mainstage and 75 original one-act plays in Los Angeles and New York City. Write Act Repertory is dedicated to the development of original plays, lesser known works by established writers, adaptations of classical-themed materials and musicals. Write Act Repertory also produces rarely seen works and unfinished musicals by composers who passed before their work was completed. www.writeactrep.org.





