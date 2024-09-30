Occasional Drawl Productions Announces Post-Show Talkbacks For BLOOD OF THE LAMB At 59E59 Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Occasional Drawl Productions and 59E59 Theaters has announced post-show talkbacks following select performances of the New York premiere of Arlene Hutton's Blood of the Lamb.

Blood of the Lamb, starring Meredith Garretson and Kelly McAndrew, is directed by Margot Bordelon (John Proctor is the Villain, ...what the end will be) and produced by Brian Letchworth and Christa Scott-Reed of Occasional Drawl Productions, in association with Harbor Stage Company. Speakers from Betches Media, NYC for Abortion RIghts, A is For and more will take part in the series.

For a schedule of performances and participants for each post-show discussion, visit www.59e59.org.

FULL SCHEDULE

Tuesday, October 1, with guest Maria Del Russo (Betches Media) and playwright Arlene Hutton

Wednesday, October 2, with guests Carolyn McCormick (A is For, Law and Order), Mira Michels-Gualtieri (NYC for Abortion Rights, Mt. Sinai Adolescent Health Center) and Kelly McAndrew

Wednesday, October 9, with guest Dana Sussman (Executive Director of Pregnancy Justice)

Thursday, October 10, with guest Sarah Moeller (The Brigid Alliance)

Saturday, October 12 after the 7:00 PM performance, with guests Dr. Susan Kattwinkel (College of Charleston) and Dr. Stephanie Sandberg (Washington and Lee University)

