ON THE RIGHT TRACK to Open at AMT in November

AMT Theater Productions, the new Off Broadway company located in the heart of the theater district, has announced that its first show will be "On The Right Track", a new musical by Al Tapper and Tony Sportiello, scheduled to open in November of 2022. No decisions have been made with regards to cast or director at this point.

AMT Theater officially opens June 1st and is hoping to be an incubator for shows moving on to Broadway. Situated at 354 West 45th Street, right down the street from The Al Hirschfeld Theatre and "Moulin Rouge", the new 99 seat house looks to attract top name talent to its venue as it sets its eyes on The Great White Way. "On The Right Track" is a three character show about life changing events which happen on a train to three very different couples (played by the same actors) and a Conductor who is not all he appears to be.

"I think with Broadway being so expensive, and the threat of covid still very much in the air, having a three character piece might be something more attractive to producers at this point," says Al Tapper, who wrote the music and lyrics. "Not that big cast shows can't succeed; they obviously can and do. But with this first production we wanted to err more on the side of caution and give people a fun, enjoyable musical they can enjoy and which also won't break the bank."

Tapper is the award winning composer of several Off Broadway musicals, including "Sessions", "An Evening at the Carlyle" and "National Pastime". He is also the producer of two wildly popular PBS documentaries on theater - Broadway: The Golden Age' and 'Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy'

While Broadway is the ultimate goal for AMT, Artistic Director Tony Sportiello also hopes the theater will make its mark on the surrounding community. "The people who live in this area are the people who will decide what moves to Broadway and what doesn't. Ultimately, they are the audience. Without them, we're nothing. So we're hoping to include them in the decision making process, inviting them to see early stages of productions, readings, etc. We want a theater which has friends, and not just customers."

Visit their website at AMTtheater.org