OF ASHES AND SOULS Will Make World Premiere at the Flea

Zihe Tian and Shall See Theater Company will present Of Ashes and Souls, a world premiere play by Zijun (Neil) Wang and Zihe Tian reflecting on the contemporary crisis of truth in the digital age in the Gen Z influencer era. The comedic horror story is told entirely in Mandarin with English supertitles using the framework of a traditional Chinese Zhongyuan "Hungry Ghost" Festival. Wang directs a cast of nine, including Junhong (Andrew) Fei, John Jiang, Fiona Wang, QQ Xing, Kejun Zhou, Destiny Gong, Luna Peng, Zicheng Elain Zhang, and Peter Xiao. Four performances will be staged at at The Flea Theater - The Sam, 20 Thomas Street in NYC from April 25-27, 2025.

Nine bodies. One haunted house. No escape. On the midnight of the Chinese Ghost Festival, nine influencers step into an infamous haunted house on East Mountain Island, hoping to exploit its bloody past for views. But when the clock strikes twelve, the signal cuts out, gas leaks, tapes rewind, and bodies collapse-only for their memory to reset, trapping them in an endless cycle of horror. A cursed calendar. A sunken boat. A missing gun. The spirits are waking, whispering of unfinished wills, and someone who never left. As the full moon fades, they have one last chance. Can they catch the echoes of the ashes and souls before everything is lost?

"I wrote and am directing Of Ashes and Souls because I was haunted. Not by ghosts, but by how easily we now accept fiction as fact, especially when it's sensational or dark," said Wang. "In a world flooded with viral narratives and algorithm-fed fears, I wanted to explore what it means to tell a story that resists cynicism. I believe today's theater-goers, especially younger audiences, are hungry for something that confronts the chaos of our media-saturated lives, but also dares to end with sincerity, with grace, and with hope."

Performances for Of Ashes of Souls are Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

"In many East Asian traditions, ghosts aren't just meant to scare-they return because they're grieving, unfinished, or still human in some way," shared producer, co-writer and dramaturg Zihe Tian. "I was interested in that tension: how something can be funny, frightening, and deeply moving all at once. Of Ashes and Souls lives in that space between comedy and horror, young and traditional, between performance and ritual. It weaves modern absurdity-like internet fame and clickbait ethics-into the quiet persistence of ancestral stories. I hope audiences walk away not only unsettled, but strangely comforted."

Of Ashes and Souls is produced by Zihe Tian and the See Here Theater. Scenic Design: Junran Charlotte Shi; Costume Design: Yinxue Wang; Lighting Design: Zijun (Neil) Wang; Sound Design: Henry Shen; Projection Design: Sherry Wu; Production Stage Manager: Daisy Dai; Press Representative: OFF OFF PR/Paul Siebold.

Zijun (Neil) Wang (Playwright & Director & Lighting Design) is a director and lighting designer with a BFA degree in Theatre from NYU Tisch Drama. Lighting designs include Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo National Tour (Assistant Lighting Designer); Off-Broadway: The Nursery (Lighting Designer, The Flea); and more: Anti-Gone俺抬杠?! (A.R.T. New York), Remorse (Dixon Place), Anxiety is the Dizziness of Freedom (Tisch Drama Stage), Cabaret (Tisch New Theatre), and all directing works below. Directing works include Hollow Cross (CSSA GALA 2024), The Insanity (Theater for the New City), Accidental Death of An Anarchist (Theatre Row). Zijun has been admitted to CMU School of Drama with full tuition scholarship to pursue his MFA degree in lighting design. Upcoming: Of Ashes And Souls (April 2025, The Flea). Follow his Instagram and website for more info! @neilwwwwww, zijunneilwang.com

Zihe Tian (Producer & Co-Writer & Dramaturg) is a producer, dramaturg, and voice director based in New York. She is passionate about classical Chinese culture, literature and art, dedicated to making East Asian aesthetics and narratives accessible to more audiences. Recent credits: Anti-Gone俺抬杠?!, Remorse, The Munchies, Hollow Cross, The Emperor, Deep Sea Trail, etc. Upcoming: Of Ashes And Souls (April 2025, The Flea Theater - The Sam). (BA: NYU, MFA: Columbia University.)

